Optiver Holding B.V. Has $28,000 Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Optiver Holding B.V. cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,261,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,919,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after buying an additional 893,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,185,000 after buying an additional 495,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,754,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,040,000 after buying an additional 446,317 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 245,468 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

