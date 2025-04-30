SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.

SmartFinancial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $525.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SMBK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,162 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,595.50. This trade represents a 1.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

