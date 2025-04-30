Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $132.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. This trade represents a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.