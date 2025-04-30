Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

