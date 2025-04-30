Aquatic Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,012 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $9,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 632,500 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,983,000 after purchasing an additional 409,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.37 million, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 2.35. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

