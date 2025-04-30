Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:WEEI)

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Price Performance

WEEI stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Company Profile

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking to provide monthly income by investing in North American energy companies and writing 1-month call options, on a recurring basis. Stocks are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

