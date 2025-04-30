Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 249 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $1,012.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $985.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,069.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $874.98 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,116.00.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

