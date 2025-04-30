Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $138.19 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.64.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

