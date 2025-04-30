Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,265,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Masco by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,063,000 after purchasing an additional 520,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Masco by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,766,000 after purchasing an additional 360,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,103,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,569,000 after purchasing an additional 185,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

