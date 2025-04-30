Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 963,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,383,000 after acquiring an additional 295,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Entegris by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Entegris Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.94. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

