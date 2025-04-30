KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

NYSE KKR opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

