Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases Shares of 63,866 Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned 0.08% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KURA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of KURA stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

