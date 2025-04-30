Two Sigma Securities LLC Cuts Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total value of $1,547,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,698.64. This trade represents a 49.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,270. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $488.99 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $409.22 and a 52 week high of $614.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.72. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CACC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

