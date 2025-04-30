Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,229 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 148.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.6 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

