Voya Investment Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of CarMax worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 501,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.49 per share, for a total transaction of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,957.73. This trade represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.