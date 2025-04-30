NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1833 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a 1.1% increase from NestYield Visionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

NYSEARCA:EGGQ opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63. NestYield Visionary ETF has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93.

The NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a concentrated US large-cap equity portfolio, alongside options-based income strategies. Equity exposure may be held directly or collateralized synthetic positions EGGQ was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by NestYield.

