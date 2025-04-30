BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance

ZPS stock opened at C$12.44 on Wednesday. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$11.92 and a 52-week high of C$12.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.38.

