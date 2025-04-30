Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Cfra Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cfra Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,072.12.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $1,125.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix has a 1-year low of $544.25 and a 1-year high of $1,127.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $959.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $910.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,495 shares of company stock valued at $268,176,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.