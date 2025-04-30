Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.
Glencore Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Glencore has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
About Glencore
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
