J D Wetherspoon plc Plans Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2349 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

