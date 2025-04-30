J D Wetherspoon plc Plans Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2349 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
