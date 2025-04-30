VF (NYSE:VFC) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on VF from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VF from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VF from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. VF has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that VF will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of VF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of VF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 92,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in VF by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 376,615 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

