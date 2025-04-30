DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy Rating

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

