Q1 Earnings Estimate for CVE:FCA Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Performance

FCA opened at C$7.17 on Wednesday. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$10.00. The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

