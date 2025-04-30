Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) to Hold

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.65. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $98.18.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.22). GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

