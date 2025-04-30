Q1 Earnings Forecast for Bsr Reit Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.