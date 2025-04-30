Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Pro Reit’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a report released on Monday, April 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Pro Reit to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

