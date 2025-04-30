Hsbc Global Res Upgrades BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) to “Hold”

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BESIY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $114.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.94. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $165.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

