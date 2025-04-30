Brokers Issue Forecasts for BRLT Q1 Earnings

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Brilliant Earth Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brilliant Earth Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 million, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,993.50. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 84.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.