Sidoti Csr Has Bearish Forecast for HVT Q1 Earnings

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report released on Tuesday, April 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of HVT opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $297.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $184.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.84 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

