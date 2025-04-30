1,109 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Navigoe LLC

Navigoe LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $136.17. The company has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.