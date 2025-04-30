Navigoe LLC Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFNM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JDH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFNM stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.