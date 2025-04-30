Navigoe LLC Buys Shares of 542 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,479,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.99 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

