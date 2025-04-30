732 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Navigoe LLC

Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 7,883,989 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 207,719 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,501 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,682,000 after purchasing an additional 312,551 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,980,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

