Navigoe LLC Invests $33,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

