Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NewAmsterdam Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,550. This trade represents a 90.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James N. Topper bought 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,775,166.81. This represents a 0.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NAMS opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NAMS

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.