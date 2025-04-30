Monashee Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Energy accounts for about 0.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRGY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. This represents a 8.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,932 shares of company stock valued at $263,219. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CRGY opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $16.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.