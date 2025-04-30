Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $132,817,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after acquiring an additional 643,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,523,000 after acquiring an additional 471,507 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,834,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.