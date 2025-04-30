State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Reduces Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC stock opened at $926.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $934.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $911.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $683.00 and a 1-year high of $1,003.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.