Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,129,832 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $50,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

