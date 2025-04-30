Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,894 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,813 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 566.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,678,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,067,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $11,342,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $10,044,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Price Performance

AVPT opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -328.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,826,510.95. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

