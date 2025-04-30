Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,506,000 after buying an additional 1,178,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,342,000 after acquiring an additional 284,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,948,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,246,000 after purchasing an additional 469,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,866,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $83,341,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.91.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $129.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.61%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

