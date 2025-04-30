Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 6,524 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after buying an additional 18,712,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,828,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $198,051,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,639,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.