Procore Technologies (PCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Procore Technologies to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. On average, analysts expect Procore Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.18.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $579,933.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,396. This represents a 8.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $436,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,473,454.28. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,588 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Procore Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

