Nebula Research & Development LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $586.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $573.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

