Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 11,329 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

AAL stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

