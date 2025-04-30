Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 16,914 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.06% of Sun Country Airlines worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNCY. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 29.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 224,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,841,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNCY

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,826 shares of company stock valued at $70,849. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.