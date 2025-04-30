U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 149,622 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after acquiring an additional 72,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,526,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.3 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $108.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.83%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

