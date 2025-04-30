Carvana (CVNA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of CVNA opened at $243.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.15 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.46. Carvana has a 1 year low of $80.07 and a 1 year high of $292.84.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $310.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.76.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
