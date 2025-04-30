Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,943 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,103 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in eBay by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,310 shares of company stock worth $3,121,626. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $71.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.