Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,235 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after buying an additional 337,786 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $6,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

View Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.